Femi Otedola Reacts As Dangote Catches The Gelato Bug (VIDEO)

by Eyitemi
A video has popped up on the internet showing the moment African richest man, Aliko Dangote, and friends caught the Gelato bug as they enjoyed the high-end ice cream while on vacation.

Reacting to the now-viral video, Femi Otedola, Aliko Dangote’s a business associate, friend, and Nigerian pace-setter in the Gelato bug, describes the Africa’s richest man as the one and only authentic trillionaire.

Watch the video below:

What he wrote below:

The One & Only Authentic Nigerian Trillionaire, Aliko DANGOTE catches the #GELATO bug 🍧🍨 … F.Ote

