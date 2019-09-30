Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe Buried In Steel Coffin

by Temitope Alabi
Robert Mugabe coffin
Robert Mugabe coffin

The former president of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe has been laid to rest and according to reports, he was buried in a steel-lined coffin under a layer of concrete on Saturday.

This is coming after a bitter dispute over where he would be buried.

Mugabe was finally buried next to his home in Kutama, Zvimba. His eldest nephew, Leo Mugabe,  who spoke with journalists said his coffin had to be changed for security reasons.

“People really are after his body or his body parts, so we wanted something that is tamper-proof. That is why the casket was changed,” he told a local radio station.

After the coffin was lowered into the ground concrete was also laid down around it.

