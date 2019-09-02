Governor Fayemi, Wife Celebrate 30th Wedding Anniversary

by Temitope Alabi
Kayode Fayemi, Labisi
Kayode Fayemi and wife, Labisi

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi and his wife Labisi, are celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary.

Taking to his IG page, Fayemi shared a throwback photo of himself with his wife on their wedding day and penned a sweet post alongside.

Read Also: Kayode Fayemi Sworn-in As New Governor Of Ekiti State (Photos)

He wrote; ‘Labisi, three decades and still counting. Thank you for being an amazing wife, a loving partner, a wonderful mother to Oluwafolajimi and my best friend at all times. Happy Wedding Anniversary. JKF to his jewel of inestimable value on their 30th wedding anniversary’.

