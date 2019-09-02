Governor Fayemi, Wife Celebrate 30th Wedding Anniversary

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi and his wife Labisi, are celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary.

Taking to his IG page, Fayemi shared a throwback photo of himself with his wife on their wedding day and penned a sweet post alongside.

He wrote; ‘Labisi, three decades and still counting. Thank you for being an amazing wife, a loving partner, a wonderful mother to Oluwafolajimi and my best friend at all times. Happy Wedding Anniversary. JKF to his jewel of inestimable value on their 30th wedding anniversary’.