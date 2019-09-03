Henrik Mkhitaryan Released By Arsenal

by Eyitemi
Henrik Mkhitaryan
Henrik Mkhitaryan

Armenian International, Henrik Mkhitaryan, has been loaned to Serie A giant, AS Roma, on a 12-month initial deal.

The talented midfielder who didn’t start a single match for the Gunners in the current campaign before his loan deal was a former Manchester United midfielder.

He only joined Arsenal two seasons ago in a deal that saw Chilean International Alexis Sanchez move to the Omd Trafford from Arsenal.

Mkhitaryan was instrumental as Arsenal made it to the final of the 2018/2019 Europa League before they were humble by Chelsea.

0

