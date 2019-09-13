Huddah Monroe Exposes Boobs In New Photo

Socialite Huddah Monroe has found herself in the news after her boobs were exposed when the wind blew her top up as she posed for a photo.

The former Big Brother Africa star seemed not to care about this as she went on to post the said photo on her IG page.

Unbothered by the photo, she captioned it; ” Why not” and added “The wind has refused to behave… Such a hater. You can hate but you can’t kill my shine.”