I Wanted To Commit Suicide In 2017: Ubi Franklin

Triple MG record owner, Ubi Franklin, has shared that he intended to make the above picture his last on earth in 2017, adding that he wanted to end his life after the photoshoot on the said date.

However, he said if things can turn around for him despite thinking suicide at one point in his life, then nothing is too big for anybody to achieve.

What he wrote: