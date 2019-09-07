Did Ubi Franklin Just Shade His Ex-Wife?

by Temitope Alabi
Ubi Franklin And Lilian Esoro
Ubi Franklin And Lilian Esoro

Well, its seems Music Executive, Ubi Franklin just shaded his ex-wife Lilian Esoro.

Recall rumors surfaced yesterday that the actress may be pregnant for her ex-boyfriend Blossom Chukwujekwu who allegedly also move out of his matrimonial home with wife Maureen, 3 weeks ago.

Although Lilian has since come out to deny the rumours, Ubi may have just shaded her.

Read Also: Lilian Esoro Reacts To Claims That She Is Pregnant For Blossom Chukwujekwu

Sharing a picture showing him in a private jet, Ubi Franklin wrote:

”YOU’D BE SURPRISED AT THE THINGS THAT LOOK GREAT ON THE OUTSIDE BUT ARE DYSFUNCTIONAL ON THE INSIDE. BE SURE TO FUNCTION AS GOOD AS YOU LOOK.
HAPPY WEEKEND”.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2Ex4HpploN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Tags from the story
Blossom Chukwujekwu, Lilian Esoro, Ubi Franklin
0

You may also like

Kanye West splashes $200,000 on ‘insane’ Christmas presents for Kim Kardashian

Judi Dench Bags Record 8th Olivier Awards

Bisola Aiyeola Rocks Agbada, Poses With 9ice

Wizkid says he won’t be married for another ten years

‘KILAMITY’ – Sugarboy Finally Speaks On Song Theft Accusation | VIDEO

Commodity updates: Sept. 28, 2017

BBNaija’s Uriel Shares The Three Things She Loves In Life

BBNaija Star Marvis Flaunts Her Ample Derrière In Customized Ankara Bikini (Photos)

Ubi Franklin shares photos of his son Jayden, says ‘start sending in groom prices’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *