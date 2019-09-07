Did Ubi Franklin Just Shade His Ex-Wife?

Well, its seems Music Executive, Ubi Franklin just shaded his ex-wife Lilian Esoro.
Recall rumors surfaced yesterday that the actress may be pregnant for her ex-boyfriend Blossom Chukwujekwu who allegedly also move out of his matrimonial home with wife Maureen, 3 weeks ago.
Although Lilian has since come out to deny the rumours, Ubi may have just shaded her.
Read Also: Lilian Esoro Reacts To Claims That She Is Pregnant For Blossom Chukwujekwu
Sharing a picture showing him in a private jet, Ubi Franklin wrote:
”YOU’D BE SURPRISED AT THE THINGS THAT LOOK GREAT ON THE OUTSIDE BUT ARE DYSFUNCTIONAL ON THE INSIDE. BE SURE TO FUNCTION AS GOOD AS YOU LOOK.
HAPPY WEEKEND”.
https://www.instagram.com/p/B2Ex4HpploN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link