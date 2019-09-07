Lilian Esoro Reacts To Claims That She Is Pregnant For Blossom Chukwujekwu

by Temitope Alabi
Lilian Esoro
Lilian Esoro

Nollywood actress Lilian Esoro has finally reacted to claims that she is pregnant for her former boyfriend, actor Blossom Chukwujekwu who has reportedly moved out of his home.

Recall Nollywood actor blossom has moved out of his matrimonial home with his wife, Maureen and that he is back with his ex-girlfriend, Lilian, who is now pregnant for him.

Read Also: Actor Blossom Chukwujekwu Moves Out Of His Matrimonial Home; Allegedly Impregnates Lilian Esoro

Reacting, Lilian, told her fans that the report is a lie.

Tags from the story
Blossom Chukwujekwu, Lilian Esoro, Maureen
0

You may also like

7 things we bet you didn’t know about Legendary Ken Saro Wiwa

The Heart-breaking Moment Pius Adesanmi’s wife informed their daughter of his death

Senate don’t have power to suspend it’s member – Femi Falana ( SAN)

Kim Kardashian West expecting fourth child via surrogate

Kim Kardashian West expecting fourth child via surrogate

Catalonia set to unilateral declare Independence on Monday

WHO discovers new technology to eradicate Ebola

Facebook rolls out ‘Watch party’ feature for everyone worldwide

Daddy Freeze blasts Redeemed pastor for asking members to comb their hair forward

Singlet anointed by Pastor Adeboye resurrects 12 days old corpse in Bayelsa State

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *