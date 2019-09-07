Actor Blossom Chukwujekwu Reacts To Report Of His Marriage Crash

by Temitope Alabi
Blossom Chukwujekwu
Blossom Chukwujekwu

On Friday, rumors surfaced that the marriage of Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu is over.

SDK reported that the actor moved out of his matrimonial home three weeks ago and has even blocked his wife Maureen on all social media platforms.

Read Also: Actor Blossom Chukwujekwu Moves Out Of His Matrimonial Home; Allegedly Impregnates Lilian Esoro

The rumour also claimed that the actor is back with his ex-girlfriend Lilian Esoro who was formerly married to music executive Ubi Franklin. SDK went on to claim Lilian is also pregnant by Blossom.

The actress, of course, came out to deny the claims and Blossom has also done the same.

See how he reacted below

View this post on Instagram

I AM!

A post shared by Blossom Chukwujekwu (@blossomchukwujekwu) on

Tags from the story
Blossom Chukwujekwu, Lilian Esoro, Ubi Franklin
0

