Actor Blossom Chukwujekwu Reacts To Report Of His Marriage Crash

On Friday, rumors surfaced that the marriage of Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu is over.

SDK reported that the actor moved out of his matrimonial home three weeks ago and has even blocked his wife Maureen on all social media platforms.

The rumour also claimed that the actor is back with his ex-girlfriend Lilian Esoro who was formerly married to music executive Ubi Franklin. SDK went on to claim Lilian is also pregnant by Blossom.

The actress, of course, came out to deny the claims and Blossom has also done the same.

See how he reacted below