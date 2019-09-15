Men Cause 60 Pct Of Women’s Vagina Infection – Twitter User

by Temitope Alabi
Vagina infection
Vagina infection

A Nigerian lady has taken to Twitter to share her thoughts on vagina infections saying 60% of vagina infections are caused by men.

The young lady went on to explain that when men use the toilet, they expose their penis to the toilet bowl and when they do not clean themselves properly, they automatically infect women who they have sex with.

Read Also: The Water At The #BBNaija House Was Bad, Caused Infections – Ahneeka

In her words;

Your penis as a man drops inside the toilet bowl when you poo. Try as much as you can to wash both your anus and your penis after pooing or urinating. Men are the cause of 60% of vagina infections in women.’

Tags from the story
Vagina Infection
0

