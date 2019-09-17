Mercy Outsmarts Other Housemates; Buys Immunity For Week 13 (Video)

by Amaka

Big Brother Naija housemate, Mercy has outsmarted other housemates by using her Bet9ja coins to buy immunity from nominations.

Items the housemates can buy as well as the prices
Information Nigeria recalls that at the beginning of the season, Big Brother had introduced a new currency known as the Bet9ja Coins which is usually given during special challenges and as a reward for individual outstanding performance.

The Coins allowed Housemates to buy any item of their choice throughout their stay in the House such as Immunity from nomination for one week: 2000 Bet9ja Coins; A letter from home: 2000 Bet9ja Coins; Veto Power position and privilege for a week: 2500 Bet9ja Coins; HoH position and privilege for a week: 2500 Bet9ja Coins; A video message from home: 2500 Bet9ja Coins; Immunity from nomination for two weeks: 2750 Bet9ja Coins.

A special shopping cart was also introduced where the coins may be traded for privileges like Immunity.

During the curvy video vixen’s diary session, she made it known to Biggie that she wanted to purchase immunity from nomination for one week which costs 2oo0 Bet9ja Coins.

Mercy was able to convince Ike to get some coins to complete hers making it 1900.

Mike also chipped in as well with 100, completing the purchase.

Then, when she went back into the house, she told Ike that she used the money to book a spa session for them because she didn’t want any of them to know what had just happened.

Watch the video below:

