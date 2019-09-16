Make Love To Your Girlfriend 12-15 Times A Week: Joro Olumofin Tells Men (Video)

by Amaka

Relationship expert and self-acclaimed love doctor, Joro Olumofin has advised men to have sex with their women about 12 to 15 times in a week.

Joro Olumofin
Popular relationship expert, Joro Olumofin

Olumofin, who shared the video on Instagram, stated that it is the men’s duty to fulfill their partner’s sexual drive so they don’t cheat.

The relationship adviser captioned the video:

“Men it is your duty to give your wife or girlfriend sex 12-15 times a week, every GIVEN week. A lot of women are suffering in silence In their relationships because of SEXUAL MALNOURISHMENT, lugubriously when a woman asks for more sex It’s either she’s pulverizing a mans Ego or she’s a “hoe.

“If you’re sexually occupying your woman sexually 12-15 times every week. You won’t have time to occupy other women. Also if you can’t do this you shouldn’t be in a relationship”.

Watch the video below:

