Make Love To Your Girlfriend 12-15 Times A Week: Joro Olumofin Tells Men (Video)

Relationship expert and self-acclaimed love doctor, Joro Olumofin has advised men to have sex with their women about 12 to 15 times in a week.

Olumofin, who shared the video on Instagram, stated that it is the men’s duty to fulfill their partner’s sexual drive so they don’t cheat.

The relationship adviser captioned the video:

“Men it is your duty to give your wife or girlfriend sex 12-15 times a week, every GIVEN week. A lot of women are suffering in silence In their relationships because of SEXUAL MALNOURISHMENT, lugubriously when a woman asks for more sex It’s either she’s pulverizing a mans Ego or she’s a “hoe.

“If you’re sexually occupying your woman sexually 12-15 times every week. You won’t have time to occupy other women. Also if you can’t do this you shouldn’t be in a relationship”.

Watch the video below: