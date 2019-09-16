Shehu Sani Condemns Persecution Of Musicians Who Criticise Government

by Verity
Shehu Sani
Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani has condemned the cracked down of Northern musicians and artists who sing against or question bad governance in their songs.

Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly said the persecution of those musicians that use Hausa language to condemn the ill activities of those in authority should stop.

Read Also: BREAKING: Following Several Backlash, Social Media Outrage, Seun Onigbinde Resigns From Buhari’s Cabinet

According to the former lawmaker, while there is crackdown of artistes who criticise the government, those who defame opposition and sing praises of those in power are patronised and glorified.

“There is a growing trend of persecution of Musicians & artists in the north who used their songs in Hausa to criticize bad Governance or question authorities, and those who sing praises of power & defame the opposition are patronized & glorified. This stands condemned.”

Tags from the story
Northern Musicians, Sen Shehu Sani
0

You may also like

Fulani Herdsmen

Akeredolu: We Will Not Allow Armed Fulani Vigilante In Any Part Of Ondo

‘It Is Interesting How Buhari Used Tinubu To Achieve His 2019 Aim’ – Reno

2015: Ogun PDP Must Unite And Work Together, Says Bankole

Buhari Promises To Encourage Entrepreneurship Spirit In Nigerians

Buhari, Tinubu, Akande, Others Meet Atiku, To Meet Obasanjo Soon

I'm innocent of all fraud allegations against me - Saraki

I’m innocent of all fraud allegations against me – Saraki

Workers Owed Salaries Will Be Paid Soon – Osun Assembly

Nigeria2015: Jonathan’s Pre-election Actions “Too Little, Too Late”, Says APC

Jonathan Leaves For Israel On Pilgrimage, Official Visit Today – Presidency

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *