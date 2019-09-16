Shehu Sani Condemns Persecution Of Musicians Who Criticise Government

Senator Shehu Sani has condemned the cracked down of Northern musicians and artists who sing against or question bad governance in their songs.

Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly said the persecution of those musicians that use Hausa language to condemn the ill activities of those in authority should stop.

Read Also: BREAKING: Following Several Backlash, Social Media Outrage, Seun Onigbinde Resigns From Buhari’s Cabinet

According to the former lawmaker, while there is crackdown of artistes who criticise the government, those who defame opposition and sing praises of those in power are patronised and glorified.

“There is a growing trend of persecution of Musicians & artists in the north who used their songs in Hausa to criticize bad Governance or question authorities, and those who sing praises of power & defame the opposition are patronized & glorified. This stands condemned.”