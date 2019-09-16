Xenophobia: Ogun Has Highest Number Of Returnees

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has revealed that Ogun state has the highest number of returnees from South Africa following xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African nationals.

A bike Dabiri-Erewa, the head of the commission made this known while speaking at a media briefing on Monday.

According to Mr Dabiri-Erewa, 30 of the 187 returnees are from Ogun, followed by Imo state with 28 are from Imo state while 23 are from Oyo – the third highest number.

The commission also noted that Kogi and Benue have the least number of returnees with one each.

She said seven returnees are from Abia state; 13 from Anambra; 15 from Delta; two from Ebonyi; 13 from Edo; six from Ekiti; seven from Enugu; three from Kwara; seven from Lagos; six from Osun and six from Ondo.

“I am going to stress one thing, those who returned are not criminals, in fact, they are very hardworking Nigerians and have lost everything they have ever worked for in South Africa,’’ she said.

“So their only crime is being black and being Nigerian. We had father’s separated from their children, we have a widow with four children who just had to come back home. They are already offered for scholarships for her children.”

Dabiri-Erewa also said 319 citizens will be returning to the country from South Africa on Tuesday evening.

President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered the evacuation of Nigerians from South Africa in the wake of the xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals in that country.

Air Peace, a Nigerian carrier, offered to airlift Nigerians willing to return to the country at no cost.

Last Wednesday, the first batch of returnees arrived in Nigeria.