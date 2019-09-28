‘My Weakness Played Against Me’ – Tacha Opens About Her Disqualification

Big Brother Housemate Tacha has finally spoken about her disqualification from the Big Brother Naija house.

In a post she shared on her Instagram page this morning, She stated that it was never her intention to leave the Big Brother house disqualified. She said she, unfortunately, allowed her weakness play against her strength.

See Her Post Here: ‘Dear Titans,

Words cannot readily express how much your love and acceptance means to me at this point. Even my imperfection could not sway your support.

THANK YOU!

Coming out of the Big Brother House disqualified was never my intention. Unfortunately, my weakness played against my strength and cut short what should have been a grand ending, with or without the prize.

I sincerely apologize for every action on my part that led to this point and I take full responsibility for it all.

I am an adult and ought to be in control of my emotions, but I’m human and I failed time and again. Please forgive me. I sincerely wanted to make it, at least to the 99th day.’

See The Full Post Here: