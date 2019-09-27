N90b Allegations: Osinbajo Is Innocent: CAN President Declares

by Valerie Oke
VP Yemi Osinbajo
VP Yemi Osinbajo

The National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Rev Supo Ayokunle has declared support for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo over a N90 billion allegation against him.

The CAN made this declaration while speaking during a visit to the Vice President in Abuja on Friday.

Read Also: Resign, Clear Your Name And Make History: Ex-minister Tells Osinbajo

Ayokunle, who spoke with reporters at the Christian Ecumenical Centre, where he is meeting with top members of CAN declared Osinbajo innocent.

He said that he would mobilise Christians against any act to destroy the works of the Vice President.

