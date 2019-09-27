‘There Is No Issue Between Buhari And Osinbajo’ – APC

by Temitope Alabi
Vp Osinbajo and President Buhari
Vp Osinbajo and President Buhari

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the rumours of a rift between President Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

For a while now, there have been reports that the President and his Deputy are at loggerheads.

Read Also: Osinbajo: If God Is With A Man, Your Malice Will Only Promote Him — Apostle Suleman

At a press conference in Abuja yesterday September 26th, spokesperson of the APC, Lanre Issa-Onilu, said

“We have important issues of governance than to continue to respond to fallacies. How do you determine a crack? The vice president had been sent out to represent the president at an international event, after,  PDP saw a crack; the vice president presided over the FEC meeting just on Wednesday. Is that part of the PDP’s crack? Let us stop this joke. We know we have challenges in this country, let us face these challenges,” Issa-Onilu said.

Tags from the story
APC, President Buhari, Yemi Osinbajo
0

You may also like

Senator Dino Melaye

Dino Melaye Reveals Plans To Achieve Economic Balance In Kogi

President Buhari

Performance Of All Ministers Will Be Monitored — Buhari

Kogi Gov-Elect, Bello, Denies Involvement In Faleke, Audu’s Arrest By DSS

APC Calls For The Arrest Of Fayose Over Attack On Judge

PDP Oppressing Nigerians, Says Oshiomhole

Fani-Kayode

Femi Fani-Kayode Reveals The Biggest Threat To Southern Liberation

Ohanaeze

Igbo Presidency Not A Right, Says APC Chieftain

Lagos PDP Elders Tackle Bode George Over Comment On Obasanjo

Associating Jonathan With Avengers “Extremely Unreasonable”, Ex-President’s Kinsmen Say

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *