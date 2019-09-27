‘There Is No Issue Between Buhari And Osinbajo’ – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the rumours of a rift between President Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

For a while now, there have been reports that the President and his Deputy are at loggerheads.

At a press conference in Abuja yesterday September 26th, spokesperson of the APC, Lanre Issa-Onilu, said

“We have important issues of governance than to continue to respond to fallacies. How do you determine a crack? The vice president had been sent out to represent the president at an international event, after, PDP saw a crack; the vice president presided over the FEC meeting just on Wednesday. Is that part of the PDP’s crack? Let us stop this joke. We know we have challenges in this country, let us face these challenges,” Issa-Onilu said.