Resign, Clear Your Name And Make History: Ex-minister Tells Osinbajo

Osita Chidoka, a former Minister of Aviation in Nigeria under President Goodluck Jonathan has urged Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to resign and make history.

Chidoka who ran for the governorship of Anambra State was reacting a statement by the vice-president where he said he was willing to waive his constitutional immunity to be probed — Following series of malicious claims against him on various social media platforms.

According to the former minister, the only way for Osinbajo to clear his name and make history following the accusations bordering on criminality against him is to resign.

He said: The Vice President is indeed a man of honour and I salute him for his display of courage in the face of grave accusation bordering on criminality.

He is willing to waive his immunity: the only way to do that is to resign
Mr VP show courage, resign, clear your name and make history.

