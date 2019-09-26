PDP Dares Vice President Yemi Osinbajo To Resign

The People’s Democratic Party(PDP) has reacted to statement by the vice president Yemi Osinbajo that he would gladly set aside his constitutional immunity to be probed over malicious claims against him.

In its reaction, the opposition party in a statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, its national spokesperson urged the VP to make good his threat.

Read Full statement below

PDP dares Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to make good his threats to set aside his constitutional immunity by immediately resigning his office to face the corruption allegations, in which he was named, in court.

The party says since VP Osinbajo has announced his readiness to renounce his constitutional immunity in the face of corruption allegations, he should do the needful by resigning and vacating the office as there is no provision for waiver of immunity in our constitution.

The PDP holds that immunity under section 308 of the 1999 constitution (as amended) is conferred on an official by virtue of his/her election into an office within the duration and cannot be waived by any means other than resignation.

Vice President Osinbajo should know that it is settled that section 308 can only be set aside by vacating the office. It is not a jacket to be put on or dropped at will.

The PDP, therefore, puts the National Assembly on notice to consider the pronouncement by the Vice President as an official communication to the legislature indicating his intention to vacate office.