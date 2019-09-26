Osinbajo Drags Timi Frank To Court For Defamation Of Character

Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has declared war on some of his critics as he announced that he would be waiving his immunity to sue them.

The Vice President took to his twitter handle to announce that he will be suing Timi Frank and Katch Ononuju for defamation of character.

The Vice President has been at the end of several media attacks for the last few days, and now it seems he has identified some of the sources behind the continuous attacks.

See his tweets: