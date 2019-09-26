Resign Before Fighting Timi Frank: Fani-Kayode Shades Osinbajo

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK) has challenged Vice President Yemi Yemi Osinbajo to resign from his position to take on his critic, Timi Frank.

Femi Fani kayode
Femi Fani Kayode

Recall that the Vice President on Wednesday announced that he would waive his immunity and sue, Timi Frank and Katch Ononuju for defamation of character.

Also Read: Fani Kayode Hails Court Ruling Ordering Release Of Omoyele Sowore

Reacting to this, the former minister of aviation has urged the VP not only to waive his immunity but also resign as the Vice President.

See his tweet below:

