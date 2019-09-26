Ivanka Trump Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction At United Nations Assembly

Ivanka Trump got worldwide attention with her dashing looks at the 74th United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 23.

One thing that got the world talking was the nipples that were clearly visible through her blue shirt.

READ ALSO –Here’s What Ivanka Trump Has To Say About The Chibok Girls That Visited The White House

The mother of three and US’ first lady paired her blue silky button-down blouse and an arty floral midi skirt from Prada, with a pair of pointy-toed pumps that had a shiny black upper and slim stiletto heel. Ivanka, however, suffered a possible wardrobe malfunction as she gave the world more than a glimpse of the outline of her nipples through her shirt.

See The Photos Here: