Nigerian Pastor Makes Shocking Revelation Against Pastor Fatoyinbo In Busola Dakolo’s Rape Allegation (Video)

by Michael
Busola Dakolo Rape Allegations
Busola Dakolo

A Nigerian female pastor identified as Pastor Busola Olotu has made some serious revelations against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo in the rape allegations labeled against him.

In a recent interview with Adesuwa Onyenokwe, Reverend Busola Olotu, a clergywoman who Biodun Fatoyinbo saw as a mentor, shared that Busola Dakolo’s sister, Funmi Ayeni, had come to her in 2011 to recount how her sister, Busola, had become troubled after she was allegedly raped by Fatoyinbo who was her pastor at the time.

READ ALSO – ‘Pastor Fatoyinbo Never Raped Busola Dakolo’ – COZA Leaders Release Official Statement

Pastor Olotu in the interview said she had a revelation where she saw Fatoyinbo in bed with another lady and when she challenged him in shock, he told her that he had a ”Grace for such things”.

Watch The Interview Here:

Tags from the story
Biodun Fatoyinbo, Busola Dakolo, Busola Olotu
0

