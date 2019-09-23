Nigerians React As El-Rufai Enrols Son In Public Primary School

Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai made headlines on Monday after reports of him enrolling his son, Abubakar Al-Siddique El-Rufai in a public school hit the internet.

The governor, alongside his wife, enrolled their son into Capital School Malali, Kaduna State.

Abubakar Al-Siddique El-Rufai has today enrolled as a Primary One pupil of Kaduna Capital School pic.twitter.com/VPjpn9PlMW — Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) September 23, 2019

According to the statement by the state government, “Reforming the Education sector in Kaduna is a continuing struggle against decades of neglect. But the el-Rufai govt has a strong commitment to fix public education and raise the standard of public schools so that private education will become only a luxury.”

Some Nigerians have commended the governor for leading by example while some others believe that love is political.

So, whether or not El-Rufai renovated the school is not the point. The point is he now has an extra interest in the public school system in Kaduba beyond being the governor; his own child’s future is tied to its success. A win-win for Kaduna pupils & students! https://t.co/zdA6TWOBqJ — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) September 23, 2019

Extraordinary! Executive Governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-rufai and his wife took his son to public school for registration @ Kaduna Capital school. Whether he did that with good intention or Sakamaje, this is extraordinary. pic.twitter.com/xtBJVfLHc5 — Demilade Oladele (@DemiladeOladel1) September 23, 2019

You people need to sit this one out. El-rufai got this one. Whether he did it for politics is not the issue. He claims he is revamping public schools in Kaduna, he has gone ahead to register his own child in a public school. If it’s paining you, ask your governor to do same. — Karo (@Karovoni) September 23, 2019

That mallam El-rufai enrolled his son in a local kaduna state school after the renovation of the school with N196m is no news. That some people feel that it's worth trending on the headlines of all national dailies is disturbing. Praising a man for doing his Job. Mediocres. — Young Otutu (@YoungOtutu) September 23, 2019

I heard the governor @elrufai registered his ward to join children of the poor. That’s what we expected and it is a laudable and commendable effort. It is our hope that the governor will compel other high profile individuals to embrace same (public) spirit pic.twitter.com/pdeAx50mpE — REACTOR 19 (@reactor19) September 23, 2019

If you think enrolling Governor son into public SCH is easy ask your LG Chairman which sch his children are attending

Kudos to Gov @elrufai pic.twitter.com/kypuOYsaKo — Sani Rabo (@SanniRabo) September 23, 2019

The step taken by @elrufai is in the right direction; in order that the confidence of the people may be restored in public schools. My late grandfather Shehu Shagari sent his children to public schools even as President. But so much has changed since then. — Bello Shagari (@Belshagy) September 23, 2019