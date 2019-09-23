Nigerians React As El-Rufai Enrols Son In Public Primary School

by Verity
El-Rufai
Governor El-Rufai and Son

Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai made headlines on Monday after reports of him enrolling his son, Abubakar Al-Siddique El-Rufai in a public school hit the internet.

The governor, alongside his wife, enrolled their son into Capital School Malali, Kaduna State.

According to the statement by the state government, “Reforming the Education sector in Kaduna is a continuing struggle against decades of neglect. But the el-Rufai govt has a strong commitment to fix public education and raise the standard of public schools so that private education will become only a luxury.”

Some Nigerians have commended the governor for leading by example while some others believe that love is political.

See some of their reactions below

 

Tags from the story
Capital School, Governor Nasir el-Rufa’i
