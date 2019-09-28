Over 1000 Ghost Workers Caught In Niger State

Following a verification exercise conducted by a committee set up by the Niger State government, over 1000 ghost workers.

It was discovered that some of the civil servants in the state collect double salaries while further investigations showed those whose names appear in the payment vouchers but are not in the nominal roll of the state government.

The Chairman of the Chairman of the Committee on Civil Servants Salary Management and Verification, Engineer Ibrahim Mohammed Panti revealed this to journalists after the submission of the Committee’s report to the state government.

“The discrepancies discovered in the course of the committee’s work include duplication of Bank verification number (BVN), multiple bank accounts number of some staff, duplication of civil servant control and identification numbers as well as some staff names appearing in payment vouchers but could not be found in the nominal roll with office of the Head of Service.

“The state’s staff strength of over 27,000 people have so far been reduced to about 26,000 while some few ghost workers have also been discovered by the committee.”

“The committee will not pay October salary to any of the MDAs that refuse to submit theirs on or before 2nd October.”