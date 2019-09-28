Osinbajo Was Very Intelligent Until He Decided To Sue Google: Reno Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Reno Omokri, a staunch critic of the APC-led administration has deemed the vice president Yemi Osibanjo as an unintelligent fellow.

Omokri and Osinbajo
Reports that the vice president wants to sue search engine, Google has generated mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Also Read: ‘Celebrities Could Not Praise Onyeama Who Rescued Nigerians From South Africa, But Are Shouting About Tacha’s Disqualification’ – Reno Omokri

The staunch critic has expressed surprise at the decision as he queried the law degree of the vice president.

See his post below:

0

