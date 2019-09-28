Alexis Sanchez Scores Two Goals, Sees Red On Full Inter Milan Debut

by Olayemi Oladotun

On-loan Inter Milan forward, Alexis Sanchez started life in Italy in a mixed fashion after scoring two goals in two minutes on his full debut.

The Chile international had only scored one goal in his entire time at Manchester United in England.

However, after scoring two goals, he was sent off for diving in the opposition’s box.

Watch his goals below:

