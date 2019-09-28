Peter Okoye Denies Promising BBNaija Housemate Tacha N60M (Video)

Superstar musician Peter Okoye has denied promising to give Tacha any money. Tacha who was disqualified on Friday from #BBNaija following her heated argument with Co-housemate Mercy which got physical.

In an earlier Instagram Live video, Okoye was seen promising to give the controversial housemate the prize money whether she won or not.

However, Okoye released another live video on Friday to debunk the promise.

He went on to say that he never promised to give Tacha any money at all.

According to him “I said I will teach her how to make N60million, I never said I will give her N60million.”

Watch The Video Here: