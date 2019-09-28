Peter Okoye Denies Promising BBNaija Housemate Tacha N60M (Video)

by Michael
Peter Okoye
Peter Okoye

Superstar musician Peter Okoye has denied promising to give Tacha any money. Tacha who was disqualified on Friday from #BBNaija following her heated argument with Co-housemate Mercy which got physical.

In an earlier Instagram Live video, Okoye was seen promising to give the controversial housemate the prize money whether she won or not.

READ ALSO – Peter Okoye’s Management To Manage Tacha When She Leaves BBNaija Or Not

However, Okoye released another live video on Friday to debunk the promise.

He went on to say that he never promised to give Tacha any money at all.

According to him “I said I will teach her how to make N60million, I never said I will give her N60million.”

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
#BBNaija 2019, Peter Okoye, Tacha
0

You may also like

Ike Ekweremadu

Ekweremadu’s Attack Should Serve As Eye Opener to Southwest Leaders: Fani Kayode

I am open to talk with North Korea – President Trump

INEC not aware of move to call back Senator Dino Malaye

Twitter shares tumbles 17% as monthly users decline

21 Brigade Nigerian Army has appointed Brig.-Gen. Garba Audu as new commander

CBN suspends charges on withdrawals above N500,000

Police arrests licensing officers for registration of stolen vehicle

“Eat Your Tithe And Die Quick” – Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor

Remove Subsidy, or Fuel Scarcity will Persist – Fuel Marketer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *