Big Brother Kicks Out Tacha From ‘Pepper Dem’ House Over Violence

Following an argument with Co-housemate Mercy, Big Brother found Tacha guilty of breaking some house rules after she got physical with Mercy. This ultimately led to her disqualification from the house.

Tacha was asked to leave the Big Brother House immediately as her time in the house had come to an end while Mercy was given two strikes for inciting Tacha who got physical with her.

The controversial housemates could not plead their cases as Big Brother’s decisions were final and can not be challenged.

Watch The Video Here: