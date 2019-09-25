Police Arrest Couple For Stealing N38million Insurance Fund

The Lagos State police command has arrested a couple, Tunde Ogunseye and his girlfriend Funmilayo Oyelaja, for insurance fraud.

The lovers allegedly hacked into the Federal Government’s National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, account and stole over N38 million.

Read Also: EFCC Seizes 46 Houses From Jonathan’s Campaign Director Over N68bn Fraud

The lovers, Funmilayo Oyelaja, 38, and Tunde Ogunseye, 42, after stealing the fund, fled to Ghana but were arrested after Ogunseye returned home for his mother’s burial.

Oyelaja, who worked in the company for 10 years, said in 2014, she was moved to the accounts unit where she got involved in the fraud.

She also claimed that she diverted more money but personally received N38million.

According to her: “My bosses knew about it. It is what they do there. The company steals money from NHIS and my boss is aware of it. We are supposed to pay hospitals and return those of hospitals we cannot trace or identify.

“But instead of refunding them, we move them to another account to make it look like the money has been paid.

“I was on leave when someone called my husband that we should leave the country immediately because the company was aware we took money. They wanted us to run away so that we would not mention the names of others involved.

“The company said I stole N60m but I only took N38million and the company owed more than N60million. I started to work with account in 2014. I used my share of the money to buy a house and other properties which the company has seized.

“They also took the remaining money. They have taken everything. The company is accusing only me but I am not the only one involved. I have been in Ghana since 2017. My lover was the one who helped us to flee the country. I had to come back to surrender when they arrested him,” she said.

Ogunseye said one of his lover’s bosses called him and told him to take her out of the country immediately.

He said his offence was assisting his woman to flee the country.