Rapper Ikechukwu Shades Tacha Over Her Body, Mouth Odour (Video)

Nigerian iconic rapper Ikechukwu has taken to his Instagram to make a video mocking Tacha for her body odour after her eviction last night.

After the fight between Tacha and Mercy in the Big Brother House, popular Nigerian rapper and ‘The Wedding Party’ actor, Ikechukwu Onunaku, mocked Tacha by mimicking her.

He also mocked Tacha’s alleged body odour and used deodorant to spray on himself.

This followed after Tacha and Mercy had a fallout in the early hours of Friday which led to the disqualification of Tacha and Mercy receiving two strikes.

Watch The Video Here: