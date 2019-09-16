Reno Omokri Advices Salary Earners On How Not To Depend On Salary

by Eyitemi
Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a popular social media commentator, has taken to his Twitter handle to advice salary earners especially ones whose salaries just got increased not to buy shoes to wear but shoes to sell.

According to the commentator who made this comment in reaction to the general belief that salary increment should be accompanied with a raised profile, he further adviced that it is better to buy a new taxi instead of buying a new car.

He summarized his comment by saying that it is better to raise investment so you depend on profit instead of salary.

See what he tweeted below;

Tags from the story
Reno Omokri
0

