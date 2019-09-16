Lola OJ Reacts To Rumors Of Getting Pregnant For Footballer, Obafemi Martins (Photos)

Popular Nigerian Vlogger, Lola Maja-Okojevoh, alias Lola OJ has reacted to rumors that she got pregnant for famous footballer, Obafemi Martins.

The entrepreneur had announced that she had welcomed a child three months ago in the penultimate week but she failed to reveal the identity of the father of the child.

Rumors were flying that the child belonged to the footballer, stating that they both had an affair.

Obafemi Martins, however, is married to Ghanaian-Italian, Abigail Barwuah, sister of Mario Balotelli.

The Nigerian make-up artist took to Instagram stories to make light of the situation.

