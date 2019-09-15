Sleeping With 27 Men Has Cost Me Huge Deals – Kenyan Media Personality

Kenyan media personality, Kamene Goro has spoken up on how her 2018 public disclosure of sleeping with 27 men has greatly affected her.

The 26-year-old on-air personality reacted to the backlash that trailed her controversial confession while revealing that she regrets her body count.

Goro, who struck a pose on the cover of True Love Magazine, explained that she was a bit drunk while discussing the contentious topic with her colleague, Andrew Kibe.

In her words,

“It was one of the worst periods of my life. Not that I regret what I said, but the backlash was huge. A lot of corporates dropped me and even my employer at the time (NRG radio) put me on an ice block. It was treble just for sharing a honest fact” Kamene told True Love September’s edition.

The media personality didn’t hesitate to blast the patriachal side of the African society saying,

“Every condom company would have run to him for endorsements. As a woman they expect you to lie when it comes to sexual partners. The guy I was dating at the time told me that I should have reduced the number to three or four,” she lamented.