Shatta Bandle Spotted With Paul Okoye In His Mansion (Photo)

Popular Ghanaian dwarf, Shatta Bandle was spotted chilling with popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye alias Rudeboy at his mansion on Tuesday.

The self-acclaimed ‘Africa’s Richest Man’, who became a viral sensation after he declared himself richer than Aliko Dangote, is in Nigeria to perform in a show at Balmoral hall, Victoria Island, Lagos on Sunday.

Fliers of the highly anticipated party, tagged ‘Last Day of Summer’, is currently trending online.

Rumors also have it that Paul Okoye composed a song, Audio money for the Ghanaian richest dwarf.

