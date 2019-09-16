Spectranet 4G LTE Enhances Customer Service Footprint, Opens New Experience Centres

Leading internet service provider Spectranet 4G LTE has opened two new experience centres in Lagos as part of its strategy to set up an arm’s reachservice infrastructure for its valued customers-

The new Spectranet Experience Centres are situated strategically within the neighbourhood of Opebi on the mainland and Awolowo road, Ikoyi on the island.

The new Spectranet Experience Centres ensure a pleasant and engaged experience for the customers including aselfie corner. Ergonomically designed for efficient interactions between the Spectranet staff and subscribers, the design elements of the Experience Centres provide an uplifting experience to the customers.

Touching on opening more centres against the backdrop of the prominence of digital medium based customer engagement, Chief Executive Officer Spectranet 4G LTE Ajay Awasthisaid“we sell high speed internet modems and routers and it is critical to have a face-to-face interaction with the customers in case the devices develop any issue. The centres are designed to help Spectranet 4G LTE boost customer confidence in the Brand Spectranet by ensuring proximity andserviceexcellence.”

“We surely can’t downplay the contribution of new age digital media to speedily address customer pain points. However, it is also important for service brands to have a robust omni-channel service infrastructure. This ensures effective service delivery to various segments of customers – some of them are not comfortable with digital channels. At Spectranet we are integrating engagements across all these conversation points to offer a 360 degree service access.”

Commenting on the brand’s quality of service during the opening, subscriber Chike Ameobi stated, “Spectranet is no doubt the fastest internet service provider in Nigeria. They don’t just stop at offering the best speed in terms of connectivity and value you can get for money; they are also efficient in attending to queries and resolving them swiftly.”

Considering Spectranet’s support for business growth, another subscriber, MichealAdesoye said: “Spectranet is a premium brand that gives considerate attention to service delivery. I must admit that I don’t regret settling for Spectranet to position my creative business. Knowing that Spectranet is reliable gives me the sort of confidence required to deliver and set eyes on growth.”

John Falana, responding to the announcement on Facebooksaid “I use Spectranet and it is good.”

Spectranet Limited was the first Internet Service Provider (ISP) to launch 4G LTE internet service in Nigeria. The brand is known for providing affordable, faster and more reliable internet broadband to Nigerian homes and offices. Its internet service is currently available across Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan and Port Harcourt. Its state of the art network ensures high-speed internet connectivity for the customers.

Spectranet 4G LTE is a recipient of multiple awards for Best Internet Service and 4G LTE Provider in Nigeria in 2016, 2017 and 2018.