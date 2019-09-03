Stop Using Public Funds To Defend Yourself — Court Warns Buhari

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari against using the lawyer paid by the federal government in the ongoing litigation between himself and the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) at the election tribunal.

Justice Mary Odili, the Supreme Court Judge, while cautioning Buhari for using Abdullahi Abubakar, a senior lawyer at the Ministry of Justice, said when former President of the United States, Bill Clinton, was sued, he used his personal funds to defend himself in court and not the state’s funds.

Her words:

“The representation of Mr. Buhari by the Senior State Counsel of the Ministry of Justice in his personal capacity and not as Nigerian President is inappropriate.”