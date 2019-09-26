Time To Discuss 2023 Igbo Presidency Is Now: Ohanaeze

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, on Thursday, called on the region to unite and have a thorough discussion on Igbo Presidency ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

According to the group, it would be deadly to for the region to be handed presidency on a platter of gold, as it would be better to begin discussions on how to achieve the goal.

They also scheduled 28, 29 September 2019 for Igbo International day and Igbo day celebrations.

In a statement signed by Mazi Alex Okemiri, the President General of the group Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, it said:

“2023 Igbo Presidency project, Enyimba Economic City project and insecurity challenges emanating from Herdsmen will be discussed and resolutions are expected at the end of the event, holding at Enyimba City, Aba, Abia State.

“It’s very unfortunate that Igbo have not celebrated Igbo Day due to unforeseen circumstances by the repeated failures recorded by those who are responsible for not organizing Igbo day since 2017.

“OYC will always remind our people of the importance of Igbo day celebrations holding every 29th September. Posterity will judge those responsible for not getting Igbo together for the Igbo day celebrations since 2017.

“OYC with all the affiliated groups and leaders of Biafra agitators had set aside 28th September as the Day we will mourn all our fallen heroes, especially our departed Youths who lost their lives between 1967-1999.

“This Year’s event centres on the Prayer Summit and honouring them for the ultimate price of laying down their lives for the liberation of Igbo nation.

“The Igbo International Youth day lecture will be delivered by Barr Uche Okwukwu, Secretary-General Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the prayer summit will hold at Seventh Day Adventist church Aba.

“We especially appreciate the management of Airpeace for the kind gesture extended to stranded Nigerians at South Africa recently”.