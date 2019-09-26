See Interesting Task Phyno Gave A Fan To Win N100k

by Valerie Oke
Phyno
Phyno

Nigerian rapper, Phyno is out with a new album, ‘Deal with it’ and fans can’t stop talking about how dope the album is.

However one of his fans had gone on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter to hail the rapper’s latest work, describing the album as lit.

Phyno, who was impressed with the comment thanked the fan and asked him to rewrite it, a hundred more times to get one hundred thousand Naira. Many of his fans have taken advantage of the opportunity and the rapper from Southeast Nigeria has credited four of his fans with the agreed sum.

