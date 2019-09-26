Nigerians Pay Touching Tribute To Mad Melon Of Danfo Driver

Nigerians have taken to various social media platform to mourn own of the countries music veteran, Omeofa Oghene aka “Mad Melon of Danfo driver fame.

The singer was said to have passed away on Wednesday night at a hospital in Ajegunle, Lagos, after a battle with an ailment.

Read Also: BREAKING: Mad Melon Of Danfo Driver Dies

The news was confirmed by veteran musician, Daddy Showkey via a list in his Instagram page on Thursday morning.

Read some tributes from Twitter below

Veteran musician, ‘Mad Melon’ of ‘Danfo Drivers’ fame, is dead. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/p59wUvRErr — Tommy Hans (@olutomidehans) September 26, 2019

Mad Melon of Danfo Drivers has passed on after a battle with illness. Thanks for all the hits. Rest well. May his family receive the fortitude to bear the loss. pic.twitter.com/reG2ZpIsR0 — Isima (@IsimaOdeh) September 26, 2019

Rip Mad Melon. Thank you for leaving an impression in this life pic.twitter.com/0MO5EYdoXn — JULIA ❄ (@Julisco_) September 26, 2019

Rest in Peace Mad Melon. Thank you for all the support you gave us at @sureyarns

.

The talented member of the DanfoDrivers music group passed on after a brief illness. #ripmadmelon pic.twitter.com/E8dp82810w — I'M TRYING TO KEEP YOU INFORMED THAT'S WHY I (@sureyarns) September 26, 2019