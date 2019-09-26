Nigerians Pay Touching Tribute To Mad Melon Of Danfo Driver

by Valerie Oke
Danfo driver crooners
Mad Melon and Mountain Black

Nigerians have taken to various social media platform to mourn own of the countries music veteran, Omeofa Oghene aka “Mad Melon of Danfo driver fame.

The singer was said to have passed away on Wednesday night at a hospital in Ajegunle, Lagos, after a battle with an ailment.

Read Also: BREAKING: Mad Melon Of Danfo Driver Dies

The news was confirmed by veteran musician, Daddy Showkey via a list in his Instagram page on Thursday morning.

Read some tributes from Twitter below

 

Tags from the story
Mad Melon
1

You may also like

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Stretches The Limits In New Movie “AMINA”… Set To Premiere In London

Sade Adu’s transgender son shares throwback photos of them to mark her birthday

Kate Henshaw Set To Enter Politics, To Contest For Federal House Of Reps In Cross River

[Video]: Legendary Singer, Majek Fashek Calls Out TV Station, Soundcity

‘Dear Tonto Dikeh, the world knows you have no shame, I never went to jail because of your husband’ – Michael Ozigbo opens up

Davido threatens to publish the list of people owing him money if the don’t pay up today

Dino crooner, Kach releases fresh photos

DURELLA PARTS WAYS WITH TC RECORDS

DURELLA PARTS WAYS WITH TC RECORDS

Chris Attoh On His Wife: “It Was Magic At First Sight”

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *