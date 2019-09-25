New Music Alert: Phyno Features Davido In ‘Ride For You’ (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer Phyno real name ”Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike” has dropped his much-anticipated music video ‘ride for you.”

The song features DMW record owner, David Adeleke, also known as Davido.

The music video which dropped on Wednesday, 25th September, was produced by Soularge.

Also, the respected duo of Patric Ellis and Clarence Peters directed and shot the video.

The Igbo rapper dropped a teaser of the video on his Instagram page and we think you need to sneak a peek.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B21PI4cAVTY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link