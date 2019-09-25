We Will Deal With Those Peddling ‘Evil Lies’ Against Osinbajo Via WhatsApp

by Valerie Oke
VP Osinbajo
Yemi Osinbajo

Laolu Akande, the spokesperson to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has issued a stern warning to those peddling false news against the VP via WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

According to the spokesperson of the VP, the barrage of libellous claims against Osinbajo has not gone unnoticed and the day of reckoning will come when the perpetrators of such ‘evil lies’ will be caught.

Read Also: We Will Not Interfere In Fight Between Buhari, Osinbajo: Senate

There’s been a barrage of libellous claims against VP Osinbajo mostly on WhatsApp & elsewhere on Social Media by mostly faceless people. Assuredly, all such claims are false. Where we’re able to identify those peddling such evil lies, there ‘ll be a legal & proper reckoning. Watch.

