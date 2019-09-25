Nollywood Actor Benson Okonkwo To Get Tattoo Of Tacha To Show Loyalty

Fast-rising Nigerian Actor Benson Okonkwo has taken to his Instagram to share what many of his fans have described as ‘very disturbing information’.

The young Nollywood actor who has had a moment of controversy concerning his sexuality, took to Instagram to share this information.

In his Instagram page, the actor hinted his followers that he is considering getting a tattoo of Tacha’s face on his back to show loyalty and submissiveness. While many of his fans condemned this, a few others supported him and agreed with his decision.

In an earlier video, he gave ample reason why he loves and supports Tacha and now, he’s taking it to another level.

