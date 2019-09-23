Two Pupils Dead, Many Injured As Classroom Wall Collapse In Kenya

by Temitope Alabi
Scene of the sad incident

Two students of a school in Kenya have been confirmed dead after their classroom walls collapsed.

According to the reports, many other students are still trapped under the debris after a wall collapsed at Precious Talent School in Nairobi, Kenya.

The sad incident reportedly happened on Monday morning while the students were in their classrooms.

The Standard, an online news platform in Kenya reports that four students have been rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital while the Red Cross and rescue teams are currently at the school trying to evacuate those trapped under the debris.

