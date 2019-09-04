Vector, Peruzzi Drag Rapper AKA Over Insensitive Comments On Xenophobia

A couple of Nigerian artistes have taken to their Twitter accounts to drag South African rapper AKA over his comments on the recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other foreign nationals in his country.

AKA had caused a ,major stir after he replied a Nigerian Twitter user who had challenged him. Replying the Nigerian, the South African tweeted: ‘Cancel us then. We’ll stay here in Sandton and suffer.’

His comment irked  Nigerian rapper, Vector and singer Perruzi, who told him to shut the f**k up…

See their reactions below;

Vector, Peruzzi slams AKA
Vector, Peruzzi slams AKA
Vector, Peruzzi slams AKA
Vector, Peruzzi slams AKA
