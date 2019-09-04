“Nigerian Graduates Are On Instagram Begging For Giveaways” – Zlatan Ibile Tells Mr Eazi (Video)

by Amaka

Nigerian indigenous rapper, Zlatan Ibile recently had an Instagram live session along with Mr Eazi where he revealed that there is no hope for the country.

Zlatan Ibile
Nigerian street hip hop artiste, Zlatan Ibile

The popular Nigerian musicians were discussing the renewed xenophobic attack on Nigerians in South Africa and the reprisal attack by Nigerians on South African companies.

Both artistes addressed the state of the economy.

Zlatan stated that after spending years in university, Nigerian graduates still end up on their pages for 5ok giveaway.

The rapper also said that his sister is a graduate but she couldn’t get a good job so he is the breadwinner of his family courtesy of his musical career.

The ‘This Year’ crooner recounted his experience when Nigerian Police officers accosted him for covering his plate number in the penultimate week, stating that if not for his status, perhaps something worse could have happened.

The Banku music boss stated there is still hope for the country but it begins with everyone.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Mr. Eazi, Xenophobia, Zlatan Ibile
