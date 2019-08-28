‘E No Go Better For Your Mother’ — Zlatan Places Curse On SARS Officer (Video)

Popular music star, Zlatan Ibile recently shared a video of himself cursing a SARS official for accusing him wrongly while he was driving.

In the video, the indigenous rapper was speaking in his dialect and he said nothing will be good for the member of Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

Information Nigeria recalls Zlatan recently went all out for a female fan by buying her a 750k bag and taking her on a date while he got himself a Bentley Bentayga.

Watch the video below:

0

