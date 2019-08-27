Otedola Cautions Mr Eazi to Handle His Daughter With Care

Philanthropist and billionaire, Femi Otedola is one of the top celebrities in Nigeria who actively use the social media to communicate with the public.

The billionaire who recently offered a scholarship to a young girl who sang along to his daughter, DJ Cuppy’s trending song ‘Gelato’ took to his Instagram page to warn Mr Eazi to handle his daughter, Tolani with care.

Mr Eazi and Tolani Otedola have been dating for a long time now, and he is no longer a stranger to the Otedola’s. Hence, the witty remark from the billionaire.

See screenshot below: