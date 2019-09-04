Tiwa Savage Pulls Out Of South African Show Over Xenophobic Attacks

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has also joined in the Xenophobia attack discussion online following the recent attack meted out to foreigners in South Africa.

The singer made it known that she is not happy with the attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

It is against this background that the music entertainer announced she will not be performing at an event she has been scheduled for.

“I refuse to watch the barbaric butchering of my people in SA. This is SICK. For this reason I will NOT be performing at the upcoming DSTV delicious Festival in Johannesburg on the 21st of September. My prayers are with all the victims and families affected by this.”

— Tiwa Savage (@TiwaSavage) September 4, 2019