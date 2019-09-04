Tiwa Savage Pulls Out Of South African Show Over Xenophobic Attacks

by Temitope Alabi
Tiwa Savage
Tiwa Savage

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has also joined in the Xenophobia attack discussion online following the recent attack meted out to foreigners in South Africa.

The singer made it known that she is not happy with the attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

It is against this background that the music entertainer announced she will not be performing at an event she has been scheduled for.

Read Also: Actress Beverly Naya Condemns Xenophobic Attack On Nigerians

“I refuse to watch the barbaric butchering of my people in SA. This is SICK. For this reason I will NOT be performing at the upcoming DSTV delicious Festival in Johannesburg on the 21st of September. My prayers are with all the victims and families affected by this.”

— Tiwa Savage (@TiwaSavage) September 4, 2019

Tags from the story
tiwa savage, Xenophobia
0

You may also like

Zamfara Governor is the most useless in Nigeria – Journalist Kadaria Ahmed

Benue Killings!!! Senate gives IGP 14 days ultimatum

Maryam Sanda who allegedly stabbed Husband to Death Granted Bail

Femi Fani-Kayode responds to Gov. Rochas

Students injured at Osun State University

EFCC releases Anyim Pius, seize his passport

Police arrests 124 suspected rapists in Kano

Fire destroy goods worth millions of naira at Masaka mkt, Nasarawa

Crisis hit APC as deputy chairman gets expelled

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *