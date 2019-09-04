Nkechi Blessing Speaks On Celebrities And Endorsement Deals With South African Companies

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has condemned the killings of Nigerians in renewed xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Nigerians have called for the boycott of South African companies such as MTN, DSTV, and Shoprite over the killings and destruction of properties of Nigerians in South Africa.

Also Read: Buhari Is A ‘Toothless Bulldog’, Reason Why Xenophobia Has Persisted: Fani Kayode

The actress has called her fellow celebrities to boycott South African brands they work for as ambassadors.

She is joining a list of top celebrities who have publicly declared that they are boycotting South Africa, such as Burna Boy, Vector, and Tiwa Savage.

See her post below: